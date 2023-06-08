Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Went 1 for 2, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored one in a 7-4 win over the visiting Cubs in their series opener. Trout batted third, down one spot from his customary place in the lineup, and played center field.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with a solo homer in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Trout's homer, his 14th of the season, led off the fourth inning. He also struck out twice.

Thursday: Drew Smyly (5-3, 3.56 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series finale for the Cubs. Trout is batting .278 with two homers and seven RBIs in 18 career at-bats against him.

Up next: The Angels will begin a three-game series at home Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

Stats: Trout is hitting .265 (60 for 226) with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 59 games. He has walked 29 times and struck out 72 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .863.