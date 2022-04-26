Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers again, batting average up to .347

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 — his first triple of the season — in a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Tuesday: Went 2 for 3, including a home run, with a walk in a 4-1 win over the Guardians. He drove in three runs and scored once. Trout batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53) will start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Guardians. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .347 (17 for 49) with five home runs, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored in 14 games. He has walked eight times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .458, his OPS 1.234.
— Press staff reports
