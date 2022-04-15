Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits longest home run in majors so far this season

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League.
Wednesday: The Angels were off.
Thursday: Hit a solo home run estimated to have traveled 472 feet, longest in the majors this season, in a 10-5 loss to the Rangers. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4 with a walk.
Friday: For results and stats from their game at Texas, go to PressofAC.com.
Saturday: Left-hander Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25) is scheduled to start the 7:05 p.m. game for Texas. Trout is 1 for 2 against him.
Impressed: Trout's homer impressed Angels manager Joe Maddon. "Wow. I just hope I hit my driver like that," Maddon said in an article by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com. "I told him afterward, I mean, seriously, if that was a golf ball, I'd be really happy. That went out quickly and loudly. It was so hot off the bat, absolutely."
People are also reading…
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .211 (4 for 19) with two home runs, two RBIs and four runs scored in six games. He had walked five times and struck out three times. His on-base percentage was .375, his OPS .954.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.