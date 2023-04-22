Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Did not play in Angels' 2-0 win over the visiting Royals in a series opener.
Saturday: Hit a two-run home run in an 11-8 loss to Kansas City. Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and one run. The Angels took an 8-6 lead into the top of the ninth inning, but the Royals scored five to go ahead, dropping Los Angeles to 10-11.
Sunday: Jordan Lyles (0-3, 3.91) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Royals. Trout is hitting .381 (8 for 21) with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (22 for 72) with four home runs, 12 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 19 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 24 times. His on-base percentage is .425, his OPS .981.
