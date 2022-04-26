 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits first triple of the season

Orioles Angels Baseball

Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez,

Associated Press

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 — his first triple of the season — in a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Tuesday: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Guardians. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .326 (15 for 46) with four home runs, five RBIs and 12 runs scored in 13 games. He had walked seven times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage was .436, his OPS 1.132.

+1 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

