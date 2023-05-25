Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Hit a two-run, opposite-field home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Angels beat Boston 4-0. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with a two-run homer in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox in the series finale. Trout homered in the bottom of the fourth inning off Nick Pivetta, which capped the scoring for the Angels. He also struck out twice in the win.
Thursday: The Angels are off and will begin a three-game series starting at 9:38 p.m. Friday at home against the Miami Marlins.
Stats: Trout is hitting .275 (50 for 182) with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 47 games. He has walked 21 times and struck out 58 times. His on-base percentage was .364, his OPS .891.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.