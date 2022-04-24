Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 2 home runs, but Angels lose

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to Baltimore. He batted second and played center field. It was his first game since he was hit in the hand by a pitch last Sunday.
Saturday: Went 3 for 5, including a pair of solo home runs, in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Chris Ellis (0-0, 0.00 in one start) is scheduled to start for the Orioles in the 4:07 p.m. series finale. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .316 (12 for 38) with four home runs, five RBIs and 11 runs scored in 11 games. He has walked seven times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage is .435, his OPS 1.146.
— Press staff reports
