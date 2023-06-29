Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Did not play in 4-2 win over Chicago. Winning pitcher Shohei Ohtani gave up one run and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings and got three hits, including his 27th and 28th home runs.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI triple and a run scored in an 11-5 loss to the White Sox. Trout's triple, his first of the season, came in a two-run first inning when he drove in Shohei Ohtani. He scored on Brandon Drury's RBI single later in the inning.

Thursday: Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale for Chicago. Trout is hitting .233 with three homers and five RBIs in 30 career at-bats against him.

Up next: The Angels will begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:38 p.m. Friday.

Stats: Trout enters Thursday hitting .258 (72 for 284) with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 76 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 93 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .849.

