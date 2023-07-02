Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out three times, with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Arizona.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a solo homer in a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks in the series finale. Trout hit his 18th home run of the season off Bishop Eustace alumnus Zac Gallen. Trout also struck out three times in the win.
Monday: The Angels will head to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres beginning 9:40 p.m. No starter was designated by the Padres as of Sunday afternoon.
Stats: Trout is hitting .260 (78 for 300) with 18 home runs, 43 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 80 games. He has walked 44 times and struck out 101 times. His on-base percentage was .365, his OPS .858.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.