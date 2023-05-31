Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in a 7-3 loss at Chicago. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning of the Angels' 12-5 win over the White Sox in the series finale. He also scored another run and struck out.
Thursday: The Angels will begin a four-game series starting at 8:10 p.m. in Houston against the Astros. No starter has been designated by Houston as of Wednesday afternoon.
Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (57 for 205) with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 53 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 65 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .891.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.