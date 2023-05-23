Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 0 for 3, striking out twice, with a walk in a 2-1 win over the visiting Red Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Hit a two-run, opposite-field home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Angels beat Boston 4-0. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Wednesday: Left-hander James Paxton (1-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series finale for Boston. Trout is hitting .179 (5 for 28) with no home runs or RBIs against him. Paxton has walked him twice and struck him out 11 times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .276 (49 for 178) with 11 home runs, 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 46 games. He has walked 21 times and struck out 56 times. His on-base percentage is .366, his OPS .883.
