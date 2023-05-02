Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 but drew a first-inning walk and came around to score the first run in a 5-1 win in a series opener at St. Louis. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Wednesday: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97) will start the 7:45 p.m. game for St. Louis. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .297 (33 for 111) with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 28 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 36 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .956.
