Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 3-0 win at Kansas City. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Went 2 for 4, knocked in one run and scored one in a 10-9 loss to the Royals. Batting third and playing center field, Trout walked once, grounded into a double play and struck out once.
Sunday: Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.65) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for the Royals. Trout is hitting .360 (9 for 25) with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs against him. Greinke has walked him once and struck him out four times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .252 (65 for 258) with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs and 44 runs scored in 68 games. He has walked 38 times and struck out 83 times. His on-base percentage is .359, his OPS .820.
