Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 6-2 loss to Seattle. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: Went 1 for 3, walked, drove in one run and scored another in a 9-4 win over the Mariners. Trout batted third and played center field.
Monday: Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.52) is scheduled to start the 8:05 p.m. series opener for the host Rangers. Trout is hitting .375 (6 for 16), including two solo home runs, against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .254 (61 for 240) with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 63 games. He has walked 31 times and struck out 79 times. His on-base percentage is .351, his OPS .826.
