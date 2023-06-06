Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: An off day for the Angels.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 2, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored one in a 7-4 win over the visiting Cubs in their series opener. Trout batted third, down one spot from his customary place in the lineup, and played center field.
Wednesday: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 7.05) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Cubs. Trout is 0 for 4 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .266 (59 for 222) with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 58 games. He has walked 29 times and struck out 70 times. His on-base percentage is .364, his OPS .855.
