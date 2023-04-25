Monday: With the tying and winning runs on base, he grounded out to third for the final out of a 10-inning, 11-10 loss to the visiting Athletics. The Angels gave up the tying run in the top of the ninth, three more in the top of the 10th and then scored two in the bottom of the inning. Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 6 and scored a run.