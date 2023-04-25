Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: With the tying and winning runs on base, he grounded out to third for the final out of a 10-inning, 11-10 loss to the visiting Athletics. The Angels gave up the tying run in the top of the ninth, three more in the top of the 10th and then scored two in the bottom of the inning. Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 6 and scored a run.
Tuesday: Went 2 for 4, including his ninth double of the season, and scored a run in a 5-3 win over Oakland. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Mason Miller (0-0, 4.15) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Oakland Oakland. Trout has not faced him.
People are also reading…
Stats: Trout is hitting .326 (28 for 86) with five home runs, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 22 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 27 times. His on-base percentage is .426, his OPS 1.031.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.