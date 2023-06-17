Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 2 for 4, knocked in one run and scored one in a 10-9 loss at Kansas City. Batting third and playing center field, Trout walked once, grounded into a double play and struck out once.

Sunday: Doubled and homered in a 5-2 win over the Royals. Batting third and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning, and Trout followed with his 408-foot solo shot, marking the third time this year they went back-to-back. Trout's double was his 13th of the season.

Monday: An off day for the Angels. On Tuesday night, they will host the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the visitors. Trout is hitting .200 (4 for 20) with one home run and three RBIs against him. Kershaw has walked him three times and struck him out six times.

Stats: Trout is hitting .257 (67 for 261) with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and 46 runs scored in 69 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 84 times. His on-base percentage is .364, his OPS .843.