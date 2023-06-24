Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Went 1 for 4, hitting a solo home run, walking once and striking out three times, in a 7-4 loss at Colorado. Shohei Ohtani led off the fifth inning with a homer for the Angels, and Trout followed with his. Both homers went 434 feet, and it was the ninth time the two stars have gone back-to-back. Trout batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:10 p.m. game for Colorado. Trout is 1 for 3 (a double) against him. Anderson has walked him once and struck him out twice.
Stats: Trout is hitting .250 (68 for 272) with 16 home runs, 40 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 72 games. He has walked 41 times and struck out 90 times. His on-base percentage is .358, his OPS .832.
