Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with a solo homer in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Trout's homer, his 14th of the season, led off the fourth inning. He also struck out twice.
Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in a 3-1 win over the Cubs in the series finale
Friday: Luis Castillo (4-3, 2.55 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the Seattle Mariners in L.A. Trout is 2 for 5 with a solo homer in his career against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .262 (60 for 229) with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 60 games. He has walked 30 times and struck out 73 times. His on-base percentage is .361, his OPS .854.
