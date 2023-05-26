Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 and drove in a run in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Marlins. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05) is scheduled to start the 10:07 p.m. game for Miami. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (52 for 186) with 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 48 games. He has walked 21 times and struck out 59 times. His on-base percentage is .366, his OPS .898.
