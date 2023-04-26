Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. He also struck out once.
Wednesday: The series continued against Oakland, but the game ended too late for this edition.
Thursday: JP Sears (0-1, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Athletics. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout entered Wednesday hitting .326 (28 for 86) with five home runs, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 22 games. He had walked 13 times and struck out 27 times. His on-base percentage was .426, his OPS 1.031.
