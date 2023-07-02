Press staff reports
Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Diamondbacks. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out three times, with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Arizona.
Sunday: Bishop Eustace alumnus Zac Gallen (10-2, 3.02) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Diamondbacks. Trout has not faced him.
Star power: Fans voted Trout as an All-Star for the 11th time. According to a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com, Trout became just the ninth player in history to be elected an All-Star starter for 10 consecutive seasons, joining Rod Carew, Cal Ripken Jr., George Brett, Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, Johnny Bench, Ozzie Smith and Wade Boggs.
Stats: Trout is hitting .260 (77 for 296) with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 44 times and struck out 98 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .853.
