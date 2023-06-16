Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 0 for 4, striking out once, in a 5-3 win at Texas in the series finale. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 3-0 win at Kansas City. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The Royals had not announced their starting pitcher for the 4:10 p.m. game.
Stats: Trout is hitting .248 (63 for 254) with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 43 runs scored in 67 games. He has walked 37 times and struck out 82 times. His on-base percentage is .355, his OPS .812.
