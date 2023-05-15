Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Pinch-hit in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Guardians in the series finale in Cleveland. Trout entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second but flew out sharply to center field to end the threat.
Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 5, walked and scored in a 9-5 victory in the Angels' series opener at Baltimore.
Tuesday: Dean Kremer (4-1, 4.97) is scheduled to start the 6:35 p.m. game for the Orioles. Trout is 0 for 2 with one walk against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .281 (43 for 153) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 39 games. He had walked 18 times and struck out 46 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .872.
