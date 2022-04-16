Daily Mike Trout Report: Contributes to Angels’ 7-2 win

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 2 for 4, including his second double of the year, with a walk and two runs scored in a 9-6 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 1 for 5 with a run scored in a 7-2 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-1, 6.75) is scheduled to start the 2:35 p.m. series finale for Texas. Trout is hitting .250 (8 for 32) with one home run, three RBIs and 11 walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .250 (7 for 28) with two home runs, two RBIs and seven runs scored in eight games. He has walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .382, his OPS .918.
— Press staff reports
