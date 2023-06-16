Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out once, with two walks, a run scored in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Thursday: Went 0 for 4, striking out once, in a 5-3 win over Texas in the series finale. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: Brady Singer (4-5, 6.58) is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. series opener for the host Kansas City Royals. Trout is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .248 (62 for 250) with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 66 games. He has walked 36 times and struck out 81 times. His on-base percentage is .354, his OPS .814. In his last 15 games, he was hitting .115 (6 for 52).
