Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 in a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out once and ground into a double play. Trout hadn’t played since July 3, when he broke the hamate bone in his left hand by fouling off a pitch in San Diego. He had surgery and missed seven weeks.
Wednesday: Trout went back on the injured list due to the hand injury and will miss the Angels’ upcoming series in Philadelphia.
Stats: Trout is hitting .263 (81 for 308) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 82 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 104 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .857.
