Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to at Houston. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 1 for 5, striking out twice, with an RBI in a 9-6 loss to the Astros, who have won the first three games of the series. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: J.P. France (1-1, 4.00) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for Houston. Trout has not faced the rookie.
Stats: Trout is hitting .269 (58 for 217) with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 56 games. He has walked 26 times and struck out 68 times. His on-base percentage is .360, his OPS .858.
