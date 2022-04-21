Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels to begin three-game series vs. Orioles, Trout could play

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Did not play in a 6-0 win in the series finale at the Houston Astros, missing his second straight game since getting hit on the left hand with a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: They begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Bruce Zimmerman (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the O's. Trout, who told reporters after Wednesday night's game that he would play, has never faced Zimmerman.

Stats: Trout is hitting .267 (8 for 30) with two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs scored in nine games. He has walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .405, his OPS .972.

— Press staff reports

