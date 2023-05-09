Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs in a 16-8 loss to the visiting Rangers in the series finale.
Monday: Went 0 for 4 in a 6-4 win over the visiting Astros. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Left-hander Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Houston. Trout is hitting .083 (1 for 12) with four walks against him. Valdez has struck him out six times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .290 (38 for 131) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 33 games. He has walked 16 times and struck out 39 times. His on-base percentage is .377, his OPS .919.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.