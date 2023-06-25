Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 3 for 3, including a home run, in a 25-1 thrashing of the Rockies at Coors Field. Batting third and playing center field, he walked once, drove in one run and scored three before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning. He homered leading off the top of the third inning, a 451-foot shot to center on a 1-0 pitch, and Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss followed by each homering on the first pitches they saw. Chase Anderson gave up all three of the homers.
Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 in a 4-3 loss in the series finale.
Monday: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the visiting White Sox. Trout is hitting .167 (1 for 6) against him. Cease has struck him out three times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .255 (71 for 278) with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and 50 runs scored in 74 games. He has walked 42 times and struck out 90 times. His on-base percentage is .365, his OPS .851.
