Saturday: Went 3 for 3, including a home run, in a 25-1 thrashing of the Rockies at Coors Field. Batting third and playing center field, he walked once, drove in one run and scored three before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning. He homered leading off the top of the third inning, a 451-foot shot to center on a 1-0 pitch, and Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss followed by each homering on the first pitches they saw. Chase Anderson gave up all three of the homers.