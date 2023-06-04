Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 5, striking out twice, with an RBI in a 9-6 loss at Houston. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 0 for 3, walking once and striking out twice, in a 2-1 win over the Astros. He batted second and played center field. Houston had won the first three games of the series.
Monday: The Angels will be off. They open a series at home against the Cubs on Tuesday night.
Stats: Trout is hitting .264 (58 for 220) with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 57 games. He has walked 27 times and struck out 70 times. His on-base percentage is .358, his OPS .849.
