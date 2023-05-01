Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Hit two home runs in a 7-5 loss to the Brewers. Batting second and playing center field, he went 3 for 5, scored twice and knocked in five runs. Trout, whose home runs came in the eighth and ninth innings, also hit a sacrifice fly. It was the first time in his career he homered in consecutive innings.

Sunday: Struck out three times and finished 0 for 4, but the Angels beat Milwaukee 3-0 in the series finale. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: The Angels were off.

Tuesday: Left-hander Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23) is scheduled to start the 7:45 p.m. series opener for the host Cardinals. Trout is 0 for 1 with a walk against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .308 (33 for 107) with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 27 games. He has walked 14 times and struck out 34 times. His on-base percentage is .396, his OPS .984.