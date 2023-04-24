Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Hit the second of three consecutive Angeles home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a 4-3 win over the Royals. Taylor Ward hit one ahead of Trout's, and Shohei Ohtani hit one right after Trout's. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 3 for 4, including his seventh and eighth doubles of the year, and threw a runner out at first base to complete a double play. It was his first assist of the season.

Monday: With the tying and winning runs on base, he grounded out to third for the final out of a 10-inning, 11-10 loss to the visiting Athletics. The Angels gave up the tying run in the top of the ninth, three more in the top of the 10th and then scored two in the bottom of the inning. Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 6 and scored a run.

Tuesday: Mason Miller (0-0, 4.15) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Oakland Oakland. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .317 (26 for 82) with five home runs, 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 21 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 26 times. His on-base percentage is .423, his OPS 1.021.