Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 2 for 4 with a walk, drove in one run and scored one in a 6-4 win over the host White Sox. He struck out twice. Trout batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in a 7-3 loss at Chicago. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for Chicago. Trout is hitting .214 (6 for 28) with two home runs and three RBIs against him. Lynn has walked him three times and struck him out eight times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (56 for 202) with 12 home runs, 29 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 52 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 64 times. His on-base percentage is .366, his OPS .876.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.