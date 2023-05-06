Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 with an intentional walk and drove in a run in a 10-inning, 5-4 win over the visiting Rangers. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 1 for 4 in a 10-1 loss to Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Left-hander Martin Perez (4-1, 2.4) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for Texas. Trout is hitting .278 (10 for 36) with one home run and six RBIs against him. Perez has walked him 12 times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .301 (37 for 123) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 31 games. He has walked 16 times and struck out 37 times. His on-base percentage is .392, his OPS .961.
