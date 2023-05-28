Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 2 for 4 with a walk in a 10-inning, 8-5 loss to the Marlins. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 0 for 4 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to Miami. Batting second and playing center field, he left three runners in scoring position with two outs.
Monday: Michael Kopech (3-4, 4.24) is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. series opener for the White Sox in Chicago. Trout is 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk and one RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (54 for 194) with 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 50 games. He has walked 23 times and struck out 60 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .889.
