Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 3 for 5, including his 14th double of the season, and scored in a 9-7 loss to the visiting White Sox. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Diamondbacks. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Ryne Nelson (4-4, 4.97) is set to start the 10:07 p.m. game for Arizona. Trout has not faced him.
Star power: Fans voted Trout as an All-Star for the 11th time. According to a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com, Trout became just the ninth player in history to be elected an All-Star starter for 10 consecutive seasons, joining Rod Carew, Cal Ripken Jr., George Brett, Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, Johnny Bench, Ozzie Smith and Wade Boggs.
Stats: Trout is hitting .263 (77 for 293) with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 78 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 95 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .859.
