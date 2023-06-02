Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3, including a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, in a 12-5 win over the White Sox in the series finale. He also scored another run.
Thursday: Went 0 for 3 and walked twice in a 5-2 loss at Houston. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Left-hander Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38) is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is hitting .125 (2 for 16) with no home runs or RBIs against him. Valdez has walked him four times and struck him out eight times.
Stats: Trout is hitting .274 (57 for 208) with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 54 games. He has walked 26 times and struck out 65 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .883.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.