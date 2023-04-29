Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 5, striking out twice, in an 8-7 win over the visiting Athletics. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 in a 2-1 loss at Milwaukee.
Saturday: Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55) is scheduled to start the 7:10 p.m. game for the Brewers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .303 (29 for 90), which also is his career batting average, with five home runs, 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 25 games. He has walked 14 times and struck out 31 times. His on-base percentage is .400, his OPS .945.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.