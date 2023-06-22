Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 in a 2-0 loss to the visiting Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, including two strikeouts, and walked once in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers in the series finale
Thursday: The Angels are off.
Up next: The Angels will begin a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to start the 8:40 p.m. Friday opener. Trout is 0 for 4 against Freeland in his career.
Stats: Trout is hitting .250 (67 for 268) with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and 46 runs scored in 71 games. He has walked 40 times and struck out 87 times. His on-base percentage was .358, his OPS .824.
