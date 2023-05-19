Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Hit a two-run home run, his second homer in as many days, to help the Angels beat the Orioles 6-5 in the series finale at Camden Yards. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.
Friday: Did not play in a 5-4 win over the visiting Twins in a series opener.
Saturday: Louie Varland (1-0, 4.30 ERA) is scheduled to start the 10:07 p.m. game for the Twins. Trout is 1 for 3 with an RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (46 for 164) with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 42 games. He has walked 19 times and struck out 50 times. His on-base percentage is .370, his OPS .894.
