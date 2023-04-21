Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 4 in a 9-3 loss to the Yankees in the series finale. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: Did not play in Angels' 2-0 win over the visiting Royals in a series opener.
Saturday: Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.03 ) is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for Kansas City. Trout is hitting .318 (7 for 22) with one home run and six RBIs against the 39-year-old former Cy Young Award winner.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (20 for 67) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored in 18 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 22 times. His on-base percentage is .427, his OPS .949.
