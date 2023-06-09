Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-1 win over the visiting Cubs in the series finale
Friday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 5-4 win over the visiting Mariners. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Bryan Woo (0-1, 27.00) is scheduled to start the 10:07 p.m. for the Mariners. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .258 (60 for 233) with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 61 games. He has walked 30 times and struck out 76 times. His on-base percentage is .356, his OPS .841.
