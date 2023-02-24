Bryant University senior softball player Jenna Gardner hit a pair of home runs over the weekend.

Gardner, a Cumberland Regional High School graduate, hit a solo homer in Bryant’s 4-3 win over Radford. She went 3 for 4 in a 5-2 loss to Georgia Southern. She hit a solo homer in a 7-4 loss to Radford.

She’s batting .500 (6 for 12) with two homers and two RBIs in four games for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) had an RBI single, an RBI double and scored twice in Lehigh’s 5-1 win over UMass Lowell. She went 3 for 6 with a three-run homer, an RBI double and three runs scored, including the winning run in the 13th, in a 7-6 victory over Georgetown.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) hit an RBI single in Maine’s 5-4 win over Western Illinois.

Devin Coia (Vineland) hit a two-run homer in Monmouth’s 10-4 loss to Mercer.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) hit an RBI single in Millersville’s 11-3 win over Holy Family.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 13-10 loss to Mount St. Mary’s, Ryan Sininsky (Southern Regional) scored twice, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 4 for 11 in faceoffs with two ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine Prep) won four of 12 faceoffs in Sacred Heart’s 15-8 loss to Lafayette.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) scooped three ground balls in Georgian Court’s 19-4 loss to Bentley.

In Cabrini’s 18-6 win over Haverford, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals and three assists, younger brother Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored.

Anthony Firmani (Southern) was 5 for 7 in faceoffs with a ground ball in Eastern’s 16-12 loss to Washington College.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) had two assists in FDU-Florham’s 14-8 loss to Penn College.

In Immaculata’s 14-6 win over SUNY Delhi, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made 22 saves.

Women’s lacrosse

Casey McBride (Southern) had two ground balls in Duquesne’s 16-15 loss to Kent State.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s in a 10-8 loss to High Point.

Casey Murray (Mainland) had an assist in Virginia Commonwealth’s 14-8 win over Old Dominion.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) had three goals and two assists in Jefferson’s 17-13 loss to Bloomsburg.

In Cabrini’s 17-2 win over Albright, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored twice, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made five saves.

