Cumberland grad Gardner slugs home run for Bryant: Local college notebook

Cumberland Regional High School graduate Jenna Gardner had a big softball game for Bryant University in a 6-5 loss to Long Island.

The junior catcher and infielder went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. Then in a 9-0 win over over Long Island, she singled and scored.

So far this season, Gardner had played in 19 games and is 10 for 54 (.185) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. She also has three stolen bases and has drawn eight walks. The Bulldogs are 4-16 so far this season.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit an RBI single in Alabama at Birmingham's 8-1 loss to Alabama. She had two hits and a run in a 4-3 win over Southern Miss. She singled twice in a 4-2 win over Southern Miss. She went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs in a 7-6 win over Southern Miss.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed two runs and struck out 12 in a five-inning complete game win for Binghamton in a 10-2 victory over Iona. For Iona, Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) scored and Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) had a single.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) hit a two-run double, a single and scored in Central Connecticut State's 10-6 win over Yale. She doubled and scored in an 8-1 loss to Saint Francis.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit a double in Lehigh's 6-1 win over Army.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases for Mount St. Mary's in a 5-4 win over Wagner. She hit a double and scored in a 5-2 win over Wagner.

Gabi Hendri (Atlantic City) pinch ran and scored in Rutgers' 11-7 loss to Minnesota.

Victoria Szrom (EHT) hit a double in Florida Tech's 8-0 win over Mercy. She had an RBI sacrifice fly in a 4-2 win over Florida Southern.

Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled and scored twice in Jefferson's 9-1 win over Nyack.

Gabriella D'Ottavio (Buena) had two hits in Millersville's 10-2 win over Bloomfield.

Emily Biddle (EHT) had a single, a double and a run in UNC Pembroke's 7-6 loss to Emmanuel. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 7-5 win over Erskine. She doubled and scored in a 14-6 win over Erskine.

In University of the Sciences' 5-1 win over Goldey-Beacom, Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed a run and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game, Kaitlin Thompson (Millville) had two hits and a run, and Abigail Markee (Millville) singled and drove in a run. In a 10-1 loss to West Chester, Markee had two hits. In a 6-5 loss to Bloomfield, Markee had two hits and two runs. In a 9-7 loss to Bloomfield, Markee had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed a run and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game in West Chester's 7-1 win over Holy Family.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a double in Arcadia's 1-0 win over Messiah.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Cabrini's 9-1 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) hit a two-run double, a single and scored in Immaculata's 15-2 win over Neumann.

In Penn State-Brandywine's 26-0 win over Penn State-Scranton, Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) singled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Taylor D'Attilio (Cedar Creek) doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 21-1 win over PSU-Brandywine, Terpolilli went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) allowed a run and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game victory for Ramapo, which beat Mount St. Mary 6-1. She also had two hits and a run in the win.

Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Rowan's 13-9 win over Rosemont.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) struck out one in a shutout inning in relief in Salisbury's 17-0 win over Ursinus. She struck out one in a shutout inning in an 8-0 win over Cortland. She pitched two shutout innings with a strikeout and got the win in an 11-3 victory against Ursinus.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run in a six-inning complete game for TCNJ in a 9-1 win over Cabrini. She allowed two runs and struck out one in a seven-inning complete game to improve to 4-0 in a 5-2 win over Manhattanville.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

