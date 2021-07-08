 Skip to main content
Crest to host County Lifeguard Championships
The beach patrol competition season continues Friday with the 37th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest.

The seven-race event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rambler Road beach.

All 10 Cape May County beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson said he expects Tropical Storm Elsa to have passed through the area by race time, but said he’ll make a final decision at 3 p.m. Friday on whether to hold the event.

The first three races are the doubles row, the open (men and women) box-paddleboard race (with a box-shaped course), and the open box-swim. The women’s box-swim is next, followed by the women’s box-paddleboard race. The final two races are the singles row and the five-person surf dash. A least one dasher on each team must be a woman.

Wildwood Crest won the team title of its home event in 2019, the last time it was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Wildwood was second in 2019 and Ocean City placed third.

Some of the defending champions from 2019 are back, including Upper Township’s Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher (doubles row), Cape May Rebecca Luft (women’s box-swim), Wildwood’s Isabella Taylor (women’s box-paddleboard race), and Avalon’s Erich Wolf (singles row).

