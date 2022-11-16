Cooper Knorr, Jaelyn Barkley to run in NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships

Cooper Knorr and Jaelyn Barkley have different arrival stories.

For Knorr, a sixth-year senior, and Barkley, a sophomore, the endings will be similar as they share a moment together on the national stage Saturday and make Stockton University cross country history.

Knorr and Barkley will compete in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships at Forest Akers East Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan.

Knorr and Barkley are the first male and female, respectively, to qualify the same season for the national event, director of cross country and track and field and men's coach Jayson Resch said. This is the first time in Knorr's and Barkley's careers that either made the national meet.

Each are also the third male and female to make the national event at Stockton.

"I think they are both ready," said Resch, who added Knorr and Barkley have been working hard this week and are feeling healthy. "Their confidence is up."

Knorr was the the New Jersey Athletic Conference Runner of the Year in 2020 as a senior. He had an extra year of eligibility and, after some convincing from the coaching staff, enrolled in graduate school. He did not run in 2021 because he suffered a stress fracture a few months before the season.

Bouncing back shows his commitment and dedication, Resch said.

"It's been exciting to see because sometimes that injury late in your career can be really discouraging," Resch said.

Knorr wanted to wait until this fall to compete to ensure he was fully healthy.

"It's amazing," the 23-year-old Knorr said. "There were so many expectations for me to make it there since I've spent all this time and sacrificed so many things to get to this point. It means everything to me."

Knorr qualified for the national event after he placed 10th out of 176 runners at the D-III Metro Regionals. The senior also earned NJAC first team honors and finished second at the conference championships.

"If you had told me when I was a sophomore or junior that I was going to go to nationals, I wouldn't have believed you," said Knorr, who added he never grasped the sport until his senior season in 2020.

Barkley qualified for the national event after placing seventh out of 170 runners in the regional meet. She didn't know she was going to qualify until she crossed the finish line and she was told. Barkley came from a sprinting background and has been training hard to improve as a cross country runner, Resch said.

"It was such a shock, and I'm beyond excited," said the 19-year-old Barkley, who has been studying the course and is confident. "I'm feeling pretty nervous, too. The temperature is kind of throwing me for a loop when I think about it. It's very different than what we've been training in here.

"But my training has been good this week, and I'm feeling pretty good. I am just going to go into it with a positive mindset. I know people will be starting out fast, and that will help carry me through it."

The sophomore was also named to the NJAC first team and was second at the conference championships.

"It's a unique story," said Resch, adding Barkley has been working hard the last year with women's coach Nick McDonough. "I think all of us were pretty surprised with how well she came into this cross country season. It's kind of a learning experience for both of us as she continues to progress in the sport."

The high temperature in Lansing on Saturday will be 24, and some snow is expected. Knorr and Barkley understand there are different possibilities with the conditions. But Resch said the weather may be challenging, but everyone has to race in the same conditions. The coach and runners will arrive Thursday and practice running in the weather.

Knorr and Barkley are excited to see different people from all over the country and face great competition. Over 300 runners will compete on both sides.

"I trust my training," said Barkley, who added she developed mental toughness this year and a better mindset before races. "This season has been so good. I don't want to start doubting now.

"I'm just really excited. I think it'll be a great opportunity."

The women’s team placed third out of 24 teams at the regional meet, and the men’s squad placed eighth out of 25 schools. Both the teams' finishes were the best at this meet in program history.

Knorr and Barkley are grateful for their teammates and coaches for helping them reach this point. Both can earn All-American status with top-40 finishes Saturday.

"I've had a pretty good season," said Knorr, who added he missed out on one of his goals of winning the conference title. "But I think I've run well and I'm ready to leave it all out there. It hasn't hit me yet that this is my last race and I cannot compete again, but I think it'll hit me once I'm on that line.

"I'm ready to savor the moment and experience everything I can."