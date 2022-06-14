 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic to hold 41st Avalon Five-Miler and 2-mile walk July 16

Avalon Five-Miler (undated)

The 41st Avalon Five-Miler is scheduled for July 16. Proceeds from the race and a 2-mile walk will benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic.

 CONTACT Cape-Atlantic, Provided

The 41st Avalon Five-Miler race to benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic is scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

The run and a 2-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. at the Avalon Community Hall. Registration before race day costs $30 for the Five-Miler and $25 for the walk.

The male and female race winners will receive prizes valued at more than $100, and there will be prizes for all age-group winners

CONTACT Cape-Atlantic "provides telephone reassurance and community support for older adults, people with disabilities and those of any age who are lonely, living alone or feeling isolated from their community," the organization said in a release.

For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 609-823-1850, email contact-c-a@comcast.net or go to contactcapeatlantic.org.

