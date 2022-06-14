CONTACT Cape-Atlantic to hold 41st Avalon Five-Miler and 2-mile walk July 16

Press staff reports
The 41st Avalon Five-Miler race to benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic is scheduled for Saturday, July 16.
The run and a 2-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. at the Avalon Community Hall. Registration before race day costs $30 for the Five-Miler and $25 for the walk.
The male and female race winners will receive prizes valued at more than $100, and there will be prizes for all age-group winners
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic "provides telephone reassurance and community support for older adults, people with disabilities and those of any age who are lonely, living alone or feeling isolated from their community," the organization said in a release.
For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 609-823-1850, email
contact-c-a@comcast.net or go to contactcapeatlantic.org.
PHOTOS from the NJ 3 Bridges Run through Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City and Somers Point
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Chernor A Bah from Mt.Laurel placed 10th.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Stephanie Apostol, left, of Mount Laurel, and Sovannara Nop, of Cherry Hill, run in the rain.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Zachary Asselta placed first with a time of 1:09.28.85.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Ron Clevenger of Egg Harbor Township digs in to the rain and wind.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Runners 2708 and 2707, Stephanie Apostol from Mt.Laurel and Sovannara Nop of Cherry Hill lean into the wind and rain.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Michael Ruhl of Audubon gives a double thumbs up as he is pelted by the rain and wind.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Kim Carr of Oceanview is all smiles as now the wind is at her back.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 7 2022, starting and ending in Somers Point, runners participate in the Three Bridges race, with the route taking them over the Somers Point - Ocean City bridge, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, and along the Route 52 causeway through Egg Harbor Township. Sabrine Ghazaz, from Brigantine, just past the start line at Kennedy Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
