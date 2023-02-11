This time around feels different.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, looking to capture their second championship in five seasons. Since about mid-November, I expected nothing less.

With a top defense and an explosive offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles continually instilled confidence in me as the season unfolded. The Eagles found ways to win those close games and put together some very dominant victories in between.

The expectation was there.

I cannot say the same thing about five years ago.

The Eagles were having a great 2017 season, but when MVP-candidate Carson Wentz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, there was much doubt among fans about the rest of the season.

The Eagles had just earned the top seed and home-field advantage, and it was a season unlike anything I had ever seen. The 2004 season was exciting, but I was only 12. It was a different experience as an adult.

Still, turning to backup quarterback Nick Foles, who had been one of my favorite players since his 27-touchdown and two-interception performance in 2013, I had concerns, like many other Eagles fans. After all, Wentz had played a major role up to that point. Sure, as a fan I always had hope, but was I as confident going into the playoffs?

Not totally.

When these playoffs started, I was not too worried about the New York Giants or San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles already had beaten the Giants twice and, even though the 49ers have an amazing defense, I expected the Eagles to win. However, I thought each game would be close.

The Eagles proved me wrong, outscoring the Giants and 49ers by a combined 69-14.

In 2017, I remember being nervous going against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional round. The Eagles earned a 15-10 win. I was actually The Press office watching the end with coworkers — an awesome memory.

I remember going into the NFC Championship against the Minnesota Vikings a little less nervous but not nearly as confident as I was this Jan. 29 vs. the 49ers. That Patrick Robinson pick-6? An amazing feeling, and the Eagles went on to win 38-7 in dominant fashion.

I definitely had some anxious feelings and nervous thoughts going against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl five years ago. And Brady was as brilliant as ever, throwing for 505 yards that game. Foles and the Eagles went toe-to-toe with Brady. Add that to the Philly Special and Zach Ertz's go-ahead touchdown, the result was a championship.

As a lifelong Eagles fanatic, that will forever be one of the best memories in my life. Even with all the injuries that season — Wentz's should have been the coup de grâce — the Eagles embraced the next-man-up and underdog mentality.

Each game felt like a dream to me.

The run to the title felt very magical.

But there is no magic this season.

The Eagles have been dominant from the start. Sure, the loss to the Washington Commanders was hard to watch. A few games should have not been as close as they were, like those wins over the Arizona Cardinals, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans. Good teams find ways to win, and the Eagles have been arguably the best team in the NFL.

With Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the talented lineup, the Eagles should find a way to beat the Chiefs, who are just as talented.

The Eagles' pass rush has been solid all season, and it will be needed Sunday against standout Patrick Mahomes. Banged-up or not, he is still a threat. The rush defense has to be prepared to stop rookie Isiah Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate who has been running hard the last nine weeks. The defense has to (try) to slow Travis Kelce, which is easier said than done.

If the defense can prevent a shootout, the Eagles could win this game. Even if it becomes a shootout, like in Super Bowl LII, I'm confident the Eagles still will get the job done, as they have all season.

It was nerve-wracking in 2017 when Rob Gronkowski's TD gave the Patriots the late lead. All I could do was hope the Eagles came back. But there shouldn't be any "hope" Sunday if the Eagles get into that same situation.

After all, this season has been different.